IND vs ENG: Ashwin livid with Jadeja, storms off field after exchanging words over horrible mix-up

India were cruising at 356/5 with KS Bharat and Ravindra Jadeja looking set to take their side to a 500+ score in the IND vs ENG 1st Test in Hyderabad. However, things changed quickly as Bharat got out Joe Root on 41. The iconic duo of Jadeja and R Ashwin were at the crease but this time with the bat in hand.

IND vs ENG: Jadeja-Ashwin's horrible mix-up

But things took a U-turn very quickly as Jadeja and Ashwin were involved in a horrible mix-up which resulted in both the batter being stuck at the same end. It was Ashwin who lost his wicket. Ashwin was livid with Jadeja for not listening to his call. Jadeja initially started to run but quickly turned back that left Ashwin stranded. Ashwin could only manage 1 run off 11 balls before his unlucky dismissal.

KL Rahul misses century in IND vs ENG first Test

KL Rahul’s classy effort and Ravindra Jadeja’s measured aggression carried India to 309 for five at tea for a slender yet significant lead despite a spirited fight by England bowlers on the second day of the first Test on Friday. Despite that lead, the more prevalent feeling inside the Indian camp after the second session of the day will be one of slight disappointment, as none of their set frontline batters did not score a hundred. Throughout his 123-ball 86, Rahul was a picture of imperious timing and meticulous shot-selection. He also seemed to have imbibed a lot of confidence from that hundred against South Africa last month at Centurion.

The way he dealt with the leg-spin of Rehan Ahmed was breathtaking, biffing him for two sixes in the space of four balls. Rahul moved closer to the ball and deposited it over the sight-screen for the first maximum, and then rocked back to smoke an absolute pie over mid-wicket for another six. It was total domination from a batter who showed the right kind of technique to negate a slightly tacky pitch.

But all the hard work was undone when Rahul pulled a half-tracker by left-arm spinner Tom Hartely to pick Ahmed, the lone fielder in the deep at mid-wicket. With it, he also missed a chance to achieve the rare feat of scoring a hundred in the 50th Test. But Jadeja’s ability to manage risks effectively kept India on the hunt.

Shreyas Iyer (35) offered a similar story. The right-hander scratched around for a good part of his 63-ball stay and seemed to have weathered the storm, especially against pacer Mark Wood who tested him with a slew of short-pitched deliveries.

(with PTI inputs)