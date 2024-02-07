England players look on as they wait for a DRS decision on the pitch | Image: BCCI

Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team pulled off a classic rebound against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. With the intent to thrash England, the Men in Blue secured a thumping sweep in the second match of the Test series with a win by 106 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in shunting the Englishmen's Bazball tactic and was successful in doing so. Both teams have received a buffer time of nearly ten days to recover, and the English team is making use of it

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Team India won the second Test match against England by 106 runs

The Third test match will take place at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot

The Series is now levelled with 1-1 after India's win in Vizag

Also Read: ‘Stay till…’- Rohit Sharma refines slip-catching technique after Ollie Pope's dismissal in 2nd Test

Advertisement

England players to jet off for Abu Dhabi for a break

After India staged a remarkable comeback to level the series 1-1, the touring England team will head back to their pre-series base, Abu Dhabi, for a much-needed break, during which Ben Stokes and Co. will also indulge in some golf before returning to India in time for the third Test in Rajkot, starting from February 10. The visiting team has decided to go to Abu Dhabi to utilize the 10-day break between the second and third Tests.

Advertisement

England prepared for the highly anticipated Test series against India with an extensive conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi instead of arriving in the sub-continent early for practice matches. During the Abu Dhabi camp before the series, the England team spent a lot of time working on ways to tackle the Indian spinners.

Also Read: ‘I do feel sad…’- Hanuma Vihari maintains low expectations for India Test Team comeback

Advertisement

While the visiting team rallied to emerge as the winner in the opening Test match, the English batters were blown by Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant exhibition of reverse swing bowling in the first innings of the second Test before succumbing in a record 399-run chase to a disciplined Indian bowling unit in their second innings.

India dismissed England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to register a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test on Monday. Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the series.

Advertisement

(With Inputs from PTI)