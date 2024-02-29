Advertisement

The BCCI selection committee announced the India vs England 5th Test squad in Dharamsala on Thursday. Expectedly, Virat Kohli will take no part in the IND vs ENG Test series as he has not been named in the squad while there is another absentee from the team. Star batter KL Rahul has also missed out on a spot in the team as he has failed to recover from injury.

Rahul played in the first Test but has missed the last three Test matches and is now confirmed to sit out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is back in the team after being rested for the 4th Test.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rahul is out, Bumrah returns

“Mr. KL Rahul, whose participation in the final Test was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue. Meanwhile, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test. Mr. Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu – his Ranji Trophy side – for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be,” BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI's update on Shami

BCCI also provided an update on Mohammad Shami, saying that the cricketer underwent a successful surgery on 26th February for his right heel problem.

“Mohd. Shami successfully underwent a surgery on 26th February, 2024 for his right heel problem. He is recovering well and will soon head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to commence his rehabilitation process,” BCCI said.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.