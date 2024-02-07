Advertisement

When BCCI revealed that Virat Kohli had opted out of the first two test matches, an intense buzz erupted on who would replace him in the matches. Since Kohli is like a talisman to the Men in Blue, the team will lose out on a top-tier player when they face England. After a while, it was reported that Rajat Patidar would replace him in the matches. It caused a major uproar as fans expected to see a deserving cricketer like Sarfaraz Khan rise onto the scene and receive his debut cap in Tests. Former India bowler Irfan Pathan was also left unsettled and she shared a tweet that has gone viral.

Irfan Pathan calls out BCCI selectors over Sarfaraz, shares statistics to prove his point

The selection of Rajat Patidar did not settle well in the minds of former Team India bowler Irfan Pathan. On X (Formerly Twitter), Pathan shared Sarfaraz Khan's 1st Class statistics and questioned his constant snub from matches to the selectors.

"If you are him and not getting selected for test cricket, what are you thinking," Pathan wrote on X.

If you are him and not getting selected for test cricket,what are you thinking??? pic.twitter.com/uVzUfvNPTx — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 24, 2024

While he did not name Khan directly, Irfan was puzzled over him being overlooked and did not like what was happening. Sarfaraz Khan has amassed 3751 runs at an average of 68.20 and a strike rate of 69.59 in 44 first-class games. The identical numbers had also been shared by the former Indian Cricket Team bowler.

Sarfaraz Khan shook domestic cricket with his exceptional performance in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. However, his getting snubbed from the senior team has remained a big question. Interestingly, Dhruv Jurel has also been called up in the England Test series, and he had a decent showcase. It is yet to see whether the star domestic player will finally have his moment.