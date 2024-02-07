Advertisement

England were in control before Tea on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test with Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow looking comfortable on the crease. However, Jasprit Bumrah came in and did what he does best. Bumrah bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Ollie Pope to castle his stumps. Pope was stunned by Bumrah's delivery as he couldn't believe his eyes. Pope was batting on 23 when Bumrah decided to end his stay at the crease. England lost their fourth wicket with Pope's wicket.

England went to Tea with the score at 155 for four wickets with Bairstow (24*) and Ben Stokes (5*) still at the crease. Here's the video of Bumrah's magic delivery to Pope:-

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: 2nd Test is evenly poised

Earlier in the day,Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. Jaiswal scored 209 Jaiswal scored 209 off 290 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and seven sixes to steer India to the total which came off 112 overs.

Advertisement

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets for England.

Then, England were 32 for no loss in reply to India's 396 all out at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday. Ben Duckett was batting on 17 in the company of fellow opener Zak Crawley (15) as England negotiated six overs before the break.

Advertisement

Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138).

England: 155 for 4 wickets in 33 overs at Tea ( Zak Crawley 76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/27).

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)