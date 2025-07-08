IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer Backed to Dismiss Shubman Gill at Lord's in Bold Prediction Made by Ex-Teammate Stuart Broad

Can Jofra Archer (R) be the antidote England need to counter Shubman Gill at Lord's? | Image: AP

The India vs England five-match Test series has been a dream one for new Indian Test captain Shubman Gill. There were some question marks over how he would handle the responsibility of captaincy along with being India's new No. 4 batter, but he has excelled at the role so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Gill's stats during the IND vs ENG tour so far make for marvelous reading - he's scored 585 runs in 4 innings at an average of 146.25, with 3 hundreds and a double hundred being scored by him.

However, former England pacer Stuart Broad has predicted that Jofra Archer could be the one to keep Gill quiet should he play in the Lord's Test.

Broad's Audacious Prediction

Broad, who has played alongside Archer when he made his Test debut and has seen first hand the kind of destruction he can bring, predicted Archer could get Gill LBW if he bowls down the traditional Lord's slope.

"You can picture it now, Jofra at the Pavilion End, nipping it down the slope, Shubman Gill (lbw) on the shin. That’s why he’s being brought back in," the former England seamer said on his 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast.

Gill has shown no signs of any trouble against any of the bowlers England have had to offer thus far on the tour, but Archer is a very different proposition - and is an enigma for the visitors as far as his Test performances are concerned.

Can Archer Be England's X-Factor?

Archer has played 13 Tests so far in his career but the last of those came all the way back in 2021, and his myriad of injury issues have hit his availability in Test cricket the most.

But Broad backed Archer - alongside whom he played 11 Test matches - to actually inspire some nervousness in the Indian batting line-up.

"You’re not necessarily bringing in someone who guarantees you wickets at lower runs, but you’re bringing in an X factor and a nervousness in the India batting line-up. It’s - we know what this guy can do," Broad said.