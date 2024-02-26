English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

'It's always not pleasing..': Rohit Sharma finally opens up on Virat Kohli, Rahul & Bumrah's absence

Team India missed a lot of big-name players in Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test against England.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Team India missed a lot of big-name players in Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test against England. However, they showed why India are almost impossible to beat in India as they defeated England by 5 wickets in the IND vs ENG 4th Test despite the absence of those players. Youngsters Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akashdeep and Yashasvi Jaiswal have stood up and made their marks in the Test series.

And India skipper Rohit Sharma also lauded the effort of the Indian youngsters in the India vs England Test series. The "composed" set of newcomers in the Indian team don't need frequent advice, they need just a supportive environment to excel, said skipper Rohit after the young guns played a major part in the hosts' series-sealing win over England in the fourth Test on Monday. Playing his second Test, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel produced a player of the match performance with the bat in both the innings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's 'phenomenal' message for Team India after big win over England GOES VIRAL

India vs England: Indian youngsters excel in Test series

His 90 in the first innings allowed India to get close to England's 353 while his 72-run stand with Shubman Gill in the second innings helped the hosts tide past tense moments in the run chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep were also among the fresh blood who made an impact in the series.

Advertisement

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

"It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

Advertisement

The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

"Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

Advertisement

"It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

"When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

6 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

8 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

9 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

9 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

10 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

11 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

11 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

12 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

12 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

14 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

32 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UK retailers report sales slump eased in February

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: 5 things we learnt from India's rattling win in Ranchi

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. SEE PIC | Virat Kohli spotted in London with Vamika after welcoming son

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo