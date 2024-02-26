Advertisement

Team India missed a lot of big-name players in Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test against England. However, they showed why India are almost impossible to beat in India as they defeated England by 5 wickets in the IND vs ENG 4th Test despite the absence of those players. Youngsters Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Akashdeep and Yashasvi Jaiswal have stood up and made their marks in the Test series.

And India skipper Rohit Sharma also lauded the effort of the Indian youngsters in the India vs England Test series. The "composed" set of newcomers in the Indian team don't need frequent advice, they need just a supportive environment to excel, said skipper Rohit after the young guns played a major part in the hosts' series-sealing win over England in the fourth Test on Monday. Playing his second Test, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel produced a player of the match performance with the bat in both the innings.

India vs England: Indian youngsters excel in Test series

His 90 in the first innings allowed India to get close to England's 353 while his 72-run stand with Shubman Gill in the second innings helped the hosts tide past tense moments in the run chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep were also among the fresh blood who made an impact in the series.

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

"It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

"Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

"It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

"When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

(with PTI inputs)