Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer unleashes fury on Kevin Pietersen for 'ENG 450/9' on Day 1 prediction

IND vs ENG: One of the most excited cricketers about Bazball in India was Kevin Pietersen. KP even predicted that England will reach 450 for 9 wickets on Day 1.

Republic Sports Desk
Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen
Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen | Image:BCCI
Team India players, management and fans were eagerly waiting for ‘Bazball’ to arrive in India. It finally arrived on January 25 as the India vs England Test series kicked off in Hyderabad. England won the toss and Ben Stokes decided to bat first in the first IND vs ENG Test match. There was a lot of anticipation in England on how the ‘Bazball’ will perform in testing conditions in India. One of the most excited cricketers about Bazball in India was Kevin Pietersen. KP even made a prediction that England will reach 450 for 9 wickets and declare the innings on Day 1 itself.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score & Updates

IND vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer unleashes fury on England, this time the target is not Vaughan but Kevin Pietersen

How that prediction has come wrong is an understatement. To put context to the statement.  England have managed to score 215/8 at Tea on Day 1. Even though on paper, England can still reach the KP prediction but it looks highly unlikely. Social media has not left any stone unturned in making fun of Pietersen and joining in the fun has been none other than former India batter and social media star Wasim Jaffer. The cricketer was quick to take a dig at Pietersen with an epic post. Check out Jaffer's post for Pietersen:-

India dominate England in 1st Test

Indian spinners were at their effective best in exploiting the turn on offer to jolt England’s ‘Bazball’ ambitions in the first session of the first Test itself, reducing them to 108 for three at lunch here on Thursday. Joe Root (18 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (32 batting) are holding the fort for England, who batted by choice, after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put them through the wringer.

Ashwin and Jadeja started their symphony in the ninth over of the morning after England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley plundered 41 runs in the initial eight overs. Ashwin fetched the first breakthrough, trapping Duckett ((35, 39b, 7x4) in front of the wicket, underlining for the zillionth time his mastery over left-handed batters.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

