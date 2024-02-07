Advertisement

Shubman Gill turned out as a star in Day 3 of Test Cricket action against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. However, when Day 4 officially commenced, the prince if Indian Cricket was not found. BCCI has offered an update on why Gill went MIA from the field.

As per an update shared by BCCI on X, Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day two of the match. He will not take the field today.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement via social media platform X (Formerly Twitter).

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding in the final session on Saturday. A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

