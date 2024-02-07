Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 15:45 IST

IND vs ENG: Why is Virat Kohli missing first 2 Tests? Jay Shah asks fans to 'respect his privacy'

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday. The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:AP
India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI urged the fans and media to refrain from speculating about the reason for his forced break. The five-match series begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The BCCI also said that Kohli had discussed with skipper Rohit Sharma and team management about his decision to pull-out.

"Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," the release further stated. 

The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series. The BCCI will announce the replacement soon,” Jay Shah said in a statement.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 15:45 IST

