Advertisement

Team India is competing against England in a bilateral Test series which consists of five matches, with Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes leading their respective sides. Both teams are missing out on talent, as Virat Kohli opted out of the first two tests over personal commitments. On the other hand, Shoaib Bashir had to return to UK over visa issues and will miss out on the first test match. The Men in Blue's Playing XI does not feature Kuldeep Yadav, which could be a point of concern for the team. Skipper Rohit Sharma has offered a reason for the same.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

India begins Day 1 at Hyderabad against England

England won the toss, and Ben Stokes chose to bat first

Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir miss out as India benches a key player

Also Read: 'They just feel...'-Nasser Hussain expresses surprise over James Anderson's exclusion in IND vs ENG

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma reveals why Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar were left out from the 1st Test Match

When team India's Playing XI was announced, it missed out on Kuldeep Yadav, who can be a crucial player against the visiting team. While on the toss, Rohit Sharma explained how they landed in a decision conundrum while choosing the 11-man squad. The Indian skipper said Axar Patel got the call over Kuldeep, pointing to Patel's ability to bowl and bat as well as his expertise in the difficult circumstances at hand.

Advertisement

"We've got three spinners and two seamers - Bumrah, Siraj, Axar, Ashwin and Jadeja. It was a tough one (to leave out Kuldeep), we thought a lot about it. Axar, whenever he had played, he has done well and bats really well in these conditions. He got some really good score the last time we played against Australia. Probably the reason we went with Axar," The Men in Blue skipper said.



In terms of Rajat Patidar, the team management chose to go with the experienced KS Bharat in the first match.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Maybe he is…'-AB de Villiers explains Virat Kohli's absence from First 2 India vs England Tests

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj