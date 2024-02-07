Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores fifty as India reach 103/2 at lunch on opening day

On the first day of the second Test here, India defeated England to reach 103 for 2 at lunchtime thanks to a fifty from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his second consecutive fifty of the series.

Press Trust Of India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second successive fifty of the series as India reached 103 for 2 at lunch against England on the opening day of the second Test here.

Jaiswal was undefeated on 51 off 92 balls but India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (14) and a set Shubman Gill (34).

Jaiswal had Shreyas Iyer (0 batting) for company at the break.

For England, debutant off-spinner Shoaib Bashir got Rohit's wicket while veteran James Anderson, coming in place of Mark Wood, removed Gill.

The Gill-Jaiswal pair added 49 runs for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings 103/2 in 31 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 batting, Shubman Gill 34, James Anderson 1/19). 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

