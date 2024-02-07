English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

ABSOLUTE BLINDER: India star's sensational catch in U19 WC leaves even his teammates stunned

Murugan Abhishek takes a blinder of a catch to dismiss Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Abhishek went with his reflexes to inflict the dismissal during U-19 WC Semi Final.

Prateek Arya
Murugan Abhishek's sensational catch vs SA
Murugan Abhishek's sensational catch vs SA | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 2024 Under-19 World Cup is at its business end with the semi-final stage in full swing. The teams of India and South Africa are locking horns at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, and as for now, the match is nicely set up. After being invited to bat first by India, South Africa are looking to put a challenging total on the board.

Also Read | IND vs SA U19 WC LIVE SCORE

Advertisement

IND vs SA U-19 World Cup: Murugan Abhishek takes an extraordinary catch to dismiss Lhuan-dre Pretorius

After a shaky start, losing two early wickets, South African's Lhuan-dre Pretorius has stepped up to solidify the SA innings. The wicket-keeper batsman completed a decent fifty and was looking to get to the eminent mark of 100. However, courtesy of a blinder of a catch from Murugan Abhishek in the 31st over of the match, Pretorius' innings came to an end. 

Advertisement

It wasn't a wicket-taking delivery from Musheer Khan rather it was there to be hit. Pretorious stroked it hard, and it went like a rocket to the short mid-wicket region, where Abhishek was stationed. The fielder followed his reflexes and consequently took a sublime catch to send a well-set Pretorious back to the pavilion. The left-hander was dismissed at 76.

Also Read | 'He's ALL OVER Joe Root': Nasser Hussain fires BIG WARNING to Ben Stokes

South Africa on course to set up a challenging target for India

As per the latest score update, South Africa have reached the mark of 136 at the loss of 3 wickets after 36 overs. Richard Seletswane and Oliver Whitehead are currently in the crease, looking to accelerate operations. India on the other hand are seeking wickets. If South Africa finds success in their pursuance then it is going to be an intriguing chase for Team India, who is aiming to win record 6th ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement