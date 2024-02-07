Advertisement

The 2024 Under-19 World Cup is at its business end with the semi-final stage in full swing. The teams of India and South Africa are locking horns at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, and as for now, the match is nicely set up. After being invited to bat first by India, South Africa are looking to put a challenging total on the board.

IND vs SA U-19 World Cup: Murugan Abhishek takes an extraordinary catch to dismiss Lhuan-dre Pretorius

After a shaky start, losing two early wickets, South African's Lhuan-dre Pretorius has stepped up to solidify the SA innings. The wicket-keeper batsman completed a decent fifty and was looking to get to the eminent mark of 100. However, courtesy of a blinder of a catch from Murugan Abhishek in the 31st over of the match, Pretorius' innings came to an end.

It wasn't a wicket-taking delivery from Musheer Khan rather it was there to be hit. Pretorious stroked it hard, and it went like a rocket to the short mid-wicket region, where Abhishek was stationed. The fielder followed his reflexes and consequently took a sublime catch to send a well-set Pretorious back to the pavilion. The left-hander was dismissed at 76.

South Africa on course to set up a challenging target for India

As per the latest score update, South Africa have reached the mark of 136 at the loss of 3 wickets after 36 overs. Richard Seletswane and Oliver Whitehead are currently in the crease, looking to accelerate operations. India on the other hand are seeking wickets. If South Africa finds success in their pursuance then it is going to be an intriguing chase for Team India, who is aiming to win record 6th ICC Under-19 World Cup.