India A vs England Lions Live Streaming details: How to watch unofficial Test series in India?
Prior to the series, the two teams will face each other in a two-day practice match scheduled for January 12 and 13 at the B Ground of Narendra Modi Stadium.
India A and England Lions are set to engage in a three-match unofficial Test series, commencing on Wednesday, January 17. Prior to the series, the two teams will face each other in a two-day practice match scheduled for January 12 and 13 at the B Ground of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
3 things you need to know
- Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the Indian team in the series
- Dinesh Karthik has joined the England Lions coaching team
- The series will run parallel to the five Tests between India and England
How to watch India A vs England Lions series in India?
There has been no official declaration regarding the live streaming and broadcast of the warm-up game for Indian fans. However, fans can follow the live updates on BCCI's official website.
India A vs England Lions: Full squads
India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep
England Lions: Josh Bohannon (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew, Ollie Robinson
India A vs England Lions: Full schedule
12-13 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (2-day warm-up match)
17-20 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (4-day match)
24-27 January: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (4-day match)
1-4 February: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (4-day match)
