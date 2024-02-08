Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:26 IST
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Highlights: IND win second superover to seal the series 3-0
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India and Afghanistan are playing a three-match T20I series against each other. The third and final T20I is being held in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India are already 2-0 ahead in the series and will aim to hand a clean sweep to Afghanistan.
11: 23 IST, January 17th 2024
India defeated Afghanistan in the third and final T20I to seal the series 3-0. The match ended in a tie and two superovers were played to decide the winner.
11: 08 IST, January 17th 2024
The superover also ended in a tie and there's another superover being played between India and Afghanistan.
10: 51 IST, January 17th 2024
Afghanistan has set a target of 17 runs for India to win the superover in the third T20I.
10: 37 IST, January 17th 2024
The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan has ended in a tie. A superover will be played now to decide the winner.
9: 56 IST, January 17th 2024
Washington Sundar has dismissed Omarzai for a golden duck. Afghanistan 107/3 in 12.4 overs.
9: 56 IST, January 17th 2024
Sanju Samson stumped Ibrahim Zadran for 50 off 41 balls. Afghanistan 107/2 in 12.3 overs.
9: 47 IST, January 17th 2024
Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 50 off 32 balls. Afghanistan 93/1 in 11 overs.
9: 19 IST, January 17th 2024
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have opened the batting for Afghanistan in the third T20I. Afghanistan need 213 runs to win the match.
8: 53 IST, January 17th 2024
India have scored 212/4 in 20 overs. Afghanistan will need 213 runs to win the match.
8: 40 IST, January 17th 2024
Rinku Singh scored a half-century against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I. India 176/4 in 19 overs.
8: 38 IST, January 17th 2024
Rohit Sharma has scored his fifth T20I century during the third T20I against Afghanistan.
8: 19 IST, January 17th 2024
Rohit Sharma has smashed a fantastic half-century in the third T20I against Afghanistan. He is batting with Rinku Singh.
7: 27 IST, January 17th 2024
Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson have been dismissed by Azmatullah Omarzai and Fareed Ahmad respectively. India are 22/4 in 5 overs.
7: 15 IST, January 17th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli have been dismissed by Fareed Ahmad in back-to-back balls. Kohli has been removed for a duck.
7: 01 IST, January 17th 2024
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened the batting for India in the third T20I in Bengaluru. Fareed Ahmad took the new ball for Afghanistan.
6: 40 IST, January 17th 2024
India have made three changes to their playing XI. Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Kuldeep Yadav have been brought in place of Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel.
6: 38 IST, January 17th 2024
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
6: 36 IST, January 17th 2024
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
6: 34 IST, January 17th 2024
India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the third T20I in Bengaluru.
