Advertisement

In a recent episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit Sharma expressed his keenness for the resumption of bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan. When posed with a question by former cricketer Michael Vaughan about his interest in playing a Test series against Pakistan, even if held at neutral venues like Lord's Cricket Ground or Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rohit's response was unequivocal.

Also Read: DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's emotional message ahead of homecoming match elicits mixed feelings

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma wants the resumption of bilateral cricket with Pakistan

"I totally believe that. They are a good team. Superb bowling lineup. So I think it will be a good contest, especially if you play in overseas conditions, that will be awesome," Rohit Sharma remarked. Highlighting the longstanding gap in bilateral Test matches between the two nations, he added, "The last Test match that was played between India and Pakistan was way back in 2006 or 2008."

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's desire for a more regular cricketing contest between the arch-rivals was evident when he said, "I would love to see a regular series between India and Pakistan. At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it would be a great contest between the two sides." He also emphasized the fact that both teams frequently face off in ICC tournaments, diminishing the impact of political or other non-cricketing factors. "We anyway play them in ICC trophies so it doesn't really matter. It's just pure cricket that I am looking at. I am not interested in anything else," Rohit Sharma asserted.

Also Read: 'Which is why there is...': CSK head coach opens up about the severity of MS Dhoni's knee problems

Advertisement

With players of Rohit Sharma's stature advocating for a return to regular bilateral Test series, it remains to be seen whether the cricketing boards of both countries can work towards making this long-awaited dream a reality. In a sport often overshadowed by off-field controversies and geopolitical tensions, Rohit Sharma's comments serve as a refreshing reminder of the spirit of the game.