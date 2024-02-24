English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

'Hindi bhi aati hai': Sarfaraz Khan involves Shoaib Bashir in HILARIOUS banter, video goes viral

As Shoaib Bashir prepared to face his first delivery, Sarfaraz Khan, positioned at forward short leg, engaged in some light-hearted banter.

Vishal Tiwari
Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan
Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan | Image:X
In the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi, a moment between England's newcomer Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan has captured attention on social media. Shoaib Bashir, only in his second Test for England, came to bat at number 10 after Ollie Robinson's dismissal at 58. However, his innings was short-lived, lasting only two deliveries as he fell to Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Hilarious banter between Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan

As Shoaib Bashir prepared to face his first delivery, Sarfaraz Khan, positioned at forward short leg, engaged in some light-hearted banter. Sarfaraz was overheard telling wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel that Bashir not only knows how to play but also has a good grasp of Hindi, subtly poking fun at the England-born spinner.

Sarfaraz: Arre yaar ise toh pata hai kaise khelna hai. Isse Hindi bhi aati hai badhiya (Hey, this guy knows how to play. He even knows good Hindi).

In response to Sarfaraz's banter, Shoaib Bashir calmly admitted that he does indeed have a basic understanding of Hindi.

Bashir: Aati hai thodi thodi (I know a little bit).

England's first innings concluded at 353 runs during the morning session on Day 2 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Saturday. Joe Root finished at an unbeaten score of 122 runs, which he scored off 274 balls. Zak Crawley and Ben Foakes also contributed to England's total in the first innings. 

India are currently batting in their first innings, trying to cut short England's lead. At the time of writing this story, India have lost seven wickets for 205 runs on the board and trail by 148 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 73 off 117 balls at the top of the batting order. 

