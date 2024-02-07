Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

India find next Yuvraj? Rohit shuts down critics, Sanju's issue: 5 things we learnt from IND vs AFG

Take a look at the takeaways from the 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan as the roads lead to the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Pavitra Shome
Team India celebrate wicket in IND vs AFG series
Team India celebrate wicket in IND vs AFG series | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The 3rd T20I match between India and Afghanistan was a sight to behold as Both teams showcased a powerful display that made it the longest match in T20Is. The fact that the play had two Super Overs was one of the most intriguing aspects. The third IND vs AFG match turned out as the most dramatic encounter of 2024, and it will be hard to beat it. As the series ended with a 3-0 lead for the Men in Blue, here are some key takeaways from the match.

3 things you need to know

  • Team India won the 3rd T20I Match against Afghanistan in the second super over
  • Rohit Sharma hit a ton against the Afghans in the 3rd T20I
  • The Men in Blue won the series with a clean 3-0 sweep  

Also Read: Rahul Dravid expresses concern to BCCI top brass before T20 WC: 'We really won't have much...'

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Five key takeaways as roads lead to T20 World Cup

This year's T20 World Cup will take place in June, with Team India aiming to end their ICC title drought. Despite Afghanistan fighting back like a gladiator, the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the series. As the T20 World Cup approaches, consider these key points from the third and final match of the IND-AFG series.

Rohit returns as the Hitman

Rohit Sharma put up an incredible effort in the third T20I as he smashed a captain's knock when players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube could not put up numbers. The Hitman delivered a gritty ton and led the team to put up a 200+ target against the Afghans. Rohit's intensity could be helpful for the T20 World Cup to deliver big numbers while batting. 

Rinku is the new Yuvraj?

The rising star Rinku Singh has proved why he is a suitable choice as a finisher. In all three encounters against Afghanistan, Rinku has remained till the end and helped balance the team in terms of finishing the game. The UP-based southpaw batter was instrumental in the third T20I as he smashed a rapid 50 and set up a partnership with the skipper.

Rinku Singh celebrates after reaching his half century | Image: BCCI

Also Read: Rohit Sharma retired hurt or retired out: India skipper shows excellent game sense

Sanju's woes continue

While Rohit and Rinku shined, Sanju Samson could not impress this time. Despite being named in the AFG series, Samson just heated the bench in the first two matches. In the final match, the keeper-batter was dismissed on a duck, which put a big question mark on his credibility as a batter.

Bishnoi emerges as a hero under pressure

Be it the super over or the regular T20I match, Ravi Bishnoi put up a good effort while being under pressure. Knocking out 2 wickets in a super over sounds like a miracle, and Bishnoi was able to secure it easily. 

Avesh Khan still not ready for International Cricket

It looks like Avesh Khan has failed to impress, and he needs to put up some more training to prepare himself for International-level matches. Khan leaked out too many runs as a bowler, and he has to improve to remain in the International match-ups.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

