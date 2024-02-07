Advertisement

Rinku Singh has kicked off his international career in the most magnificent way possible. While it might be too early to gauge whether Rinku would be able to bring justice to the talent he posses, in the long overhaul. Considering a successful initial run in the international scene, many experts are affirmative about the assertion that team India has found its new undisputed and deserved finisher.

3 things you need to know

Rinku Singh played an unbeaten knock of 69 in the final T20I against Afghanistan

Rinku Singh has been performing consistently since making his debut for India

Rinku Singh plays for KKR in IPL

Also Read | ILT20 2024: Complete schedule and live streaming details

Advertisement

R Ashwin makes a big statement about Rinku Singh

Having showcased his hitting prowess in the IPL 2024, Rinku Singh received an immediate call-up to the national side on the back of his explosive performance with KKR. Subsequently, the left-hander was able to replicate the IPL performance for India as well. Hence, comparisons, with Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Suresh Raina, have become predominant.

Advertisement

Besides the aforementioned stalwarts, he is now seen in a similar light with one and only Mahinder Singh Dhoni. According to veteran India spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rinku Singh is a left-handed MS Dhoni. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin referred to Rinku as lefty MS and reasoned his opinion based on the composure that the youngster has showcased.

“Rinku Singh is somebody I’d call a left-handed MS Dhoni. I can’t compare him to MS just yet because MS is too big. But, I am talking about the composure that he brings. He has been consistently scoring buckets of runs and broke his way into the Indian team” said Ashwin.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'I could see Yuvraj in him': Ashwin lauds India's 'spin-hitting monster'

Rinku Singh, the left-handed MS Dhoni: Too early to call?

Flashback two decades, MS Dhoni became an instant hit with his big blows and daddy hundreds. At the start, Dhoni's position wasn't fixed but eventually, he settled into the lower batting order and became the game's greatest finisher. Rinku Singh, on the other hand, has started in the middle order, and so far he has been seen performing the role of a crisis manager and then as the striker, much like the role that Dhoni had inculcated following the 2007 World Cup. Thus, there is one similarity. One more, if the willingness to bat as per the situation is counted. Plus, there is another head that draws the similarity between Rinku and Dhoni, and that is the ability to smash the ball to an extent.

Hence, Ashwin's take could not ignored, however, it all comes down to square one, when the contemplation of Dhoni's never-say-die knocks gets a glimpse. Rinku Singh is yet to face testing waters, a situation when everything has fallen around him, and he has to take the onus of resurrecting the Indian innings. In accordance with how he has played when the said position would arise, hopes would ride high on Rinku to save India's sinking ship. And subject to how he will play would give more perspective to such a comparison, till then it is too early. What do you think?