Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Shubman, Sarfaraz, Rajat Patidar- Who gets dropped? India's predicted XI for IND vs ENG 4th Test

The fourth Test match between India and England is scheduled to take place from February 23 to 27 in Ranchi.

Vishal Tiwari
Rajat Patidar during IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Rajat Patidar during IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Image:BCCI
As the highly anticipated fourth Test between India and England looms closer, speculation mounts over the composition of India's playing XI. With KL Rahul's return from injury, the team management faces a crucial decision regarding the batting lineup. It won't be an easy decision for the Indian management as the young guns have performed exceptionally well in the third Test in Rajkot.  

Shubman, Sarfaraz, or Patidar - Who gets dropped?

Rajat Patidar, who featured in the previous Test, is likely to make way for KL Rahul, who has proven his mettle as a middle-order batsman. Patidar's omission seems inevitable because of his lackluster performances in the last two Tests. While he showcased promise in the first innings of his debut match, Patidar has since been unable to pile up runs. The return of KL Rahul will add depth and experience to India's batting lineup.

Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan, who displayed commendable performances in the third Test in Rajkot, are expected to retain their spots. Gill's resilience and Khan's attacking prowess have earned them the confidence of the team management, solidifying their positions in the side.

In the bowling department, the absence of Jasprit Bumrah due to his well-deserved rest creates a vacancy in the pace attack. Mukesh Kumar, with his impressive domestic record and recent form, emerges as the frontrunner to fill Bumrah's shoes. Kumar's ability to swing the ball and maintain consistency adds value to India's bowling arsenal.

Despite the 2-1 lead in the series, India aims to field a formidable XI capable of seizing the momentum and securing victory against a determined English side. The selection decisions underscore the team's commitment to balancing experience with form, ensuring a competitive edge in the upcoming Test match.

Here's the predicted XI for the 4th Test match in Ranchi

India’s predicted XI for 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

India’s updated squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, KL Rahul.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

