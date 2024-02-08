English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Rinku Singh to be the casualty after Rohit & Virat return? Team India's predicted XI for Afghanistan

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on January 11 in Mohali, Punjab.

Vishal Tiwari
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh celebrates | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between India and Afghanistan in the first T20I on January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, speculation is rife about the potential playing XI for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. The highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting encounter, and here's a glimpse into the predicted lineup that could take the field for India.

3 things you need to know

  • This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series
  • India have never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan
  • The series will serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Advertisement

IND vs AFG: India's Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma: Leading from the front, the dynamic and experienced Rohit Sharma is expected to don the captain's hat, bringing his wealth of cricketing acumen to guide the team.

Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young and talented Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be in the playing XI, showcasing his aggressive batting style and flair that has garnered attention on the domestic and international circuits.

Shubman Gill: The batter, known for his elegant stroke play, is anticipated to hold a crucial position in the batting order, providing stability and class to the top order.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson: As the designated wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson is likely to play a pivotal role behind the stumps while also contributing with the bat, showcasing his dynamic and explosive batting skills.

Tilak Varma: The promising youngster Tilak Varma might get a chance to prove his mettle, providing the team with a fresh and energetic presence in the middle order.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh, with his aggressive approach and ability to accelerate the scoring, is expected to add firepower to the middle order, ensuring a balanced batting lineup.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel, known for his all-round abilities, is expected to be a valuable asset, contributing with both bat and ball. His left-arm spin could play a crucial role in providing balance to the bowling attack.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav: The crafty spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be a key component of the bowling lineup, bringing his spin wizardry to trouble the Afghan batsmen.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh, with his ability to generate pace and extract bounce, is anticipated to be a potent force in the pace bowling department.

Advertisement

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan, with his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, is expected to feature prominently in the pace attack, providing the team with a genuine wicket-taking option.

Mukesh Kumar: The seasoned Mukesh Kumar might find a spot in the playing XI, adding experience to the bowling department and complementing the youthful energy of the team.

Advertisement

India vs Afghanistan: Can AFG stun India?

As the cricketing world awaits the thrilling encounter between India and Afghanistan, the speculated playing XI showcases a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, reflecting the team's commitment to a balanced and formidable lineup. Fans can look forward to an intense battle between bat and ball as Team India aims to start the T20I series on a winning note.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement