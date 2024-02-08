Advertisement

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between India and Afghanistan in the first T20I on January 11 at the Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, speculation is rife about the potential playing XI for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. The highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting encounter, and here's a glimpse into the predicted lineup that could take the field for India.

3 things you need to know

This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series

India have never lost a T20I match against Afghanistan

The series will serve as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024

IND vs AFG: India's Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma: Leading from the front, the dynamic and experienced Rohit Sharma is expected to don the captain's hat, bringing his wealth of cricketing acumen to guide the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young and talented Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to be in the playing XI, showcasing his aggressive batting style and flair that has garnered attention on the domestic and international circuits.

Shubman Gill: The batter, known for his elegant stroke play, is anticipated to hold a crucial position in the batting order, providing stability and class to the top order.

Sanju Samson: As the designated wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson is likely to play a pivotal role behind the stumps while also contributing with the bat, showcasing his dynamic and explosive batting skills.

Tilak Varma: The promising youngster Tilak Varma might get a chance to prove his mettle, providing the team with a fresh and energetic presence in the middle order.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh, with his aggressive approach and ability to accelerate the scoring, is expected to add firepower to the middle order, ensuring a balanced batting lineup.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel, known for his all-round abilities, is expected to be a valuable asset, contributing with both bat and ball. His left-arm spin could play a crucial role in providing balance to the bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav: The crafty spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be a key component of the bowling lineup, bringing his spin wizardry to trouble the Afghan batsmen.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh, with his ability to generate pace and extract bounce, is anticipated to be a potent force in the pace bowling department.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan, with his impressive performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, is expected to feature prominently in the pace attack, providing the team with a genuine wicket-taking option.

Mukesh Kumar: The seasoned Mukesh Kumar might find a spot in the playing XI, adding experience to the bowling department and complementing the youthful energy of the team.

India vs Afghanistan: Can AFG stun India?

As the cricketing world awaits the thrilling encounter between India and Afghanistan, the speculated playing XI showcases a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, reflecting the team's commitment to a balanced and formidable lineup. Fans can look forward to an intense battle between bat and ball as Team India aims to start the T20I series on a winning note.