On January 26, 2024, India commemorated its 74th Republic Day with fervor and patriotism. The nation showcased its cultural diversity and military might through a grand parade in the capital, New Delhi. The day honored the adoption of the Indian Constitution, emphasizing unity, diversity, and the country's democratic values. The global cricket community extends warm wishes to India on its Republic Day, celebrating the nation's rich cultural heritage, democratic values, and contributions to the sport of cricket.

The world of cricket wishes India‌ their 74th Republic Day

On Republic Day, the cricketing fraternity joyously celebrated India's rich heritage and democratic spirit with heartfelt social media posts. Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shikhar Dhawan extended warm wishes, highlighting the country's unity in diversity and democratic values. Their messages resonated with pride for the nation's cultural tapestry and the nation's significant role in shaping cricket's legacy. David Warner, known for his affinity with India, also joined the chorus, symbolizing the deep bond between the cricketing world and the Republic of India.