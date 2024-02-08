English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: Shivam Dube's fifty guides IND to 6 wicket win

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series starting January 11. The match will take place in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series.

Vishal Tiwari
India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
10: 08 IST, January 11th 2024

India defeated Afghanistan in the first T20I match by 6 wickets. Shivam Dube scored a half-century to help India win the match and take 1-0 lead in the series. 

9: 03 IST, January 11th 2024

India lost Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early on in their innings. Rohit was dismissed after a confusion in the middle led to his runout. Mujeeb Ur Rehman removed Gill for 23 off 12 balls.  

8: 41 IST, January 11th 2024

Afghanistan posted 158/5 in 20 overs thanks to Mohammad Nabi's 42 off 27 balls. 

7: 38 IST, January 11th 2024

Shivam Dube has dismissed Ibrahim Zadran for 25 off 22 balls. Afghanistan 50/2 in 8.2 overs. 

7: 36 IST, January 11th 2024

Axar Patel has dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 23 off 28 balls. 

7: 03 IST, January 11th 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran open the batting for Afghanistan in the first T20I. 

6: 48 IST, January 11th 2024

The BCCI has confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the first T20I because of a sore right groin. The team was forced to make changes to their playing XI. 

6: 47 IST, January 11th 2024

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran ©, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman


 

6: 33 IST, January 11th 2024

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali, Punjab. 

6: 13 IST, January 11th 2024

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as returns to the T20I side for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. 

5: 22 IST, January 11th 2024

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series will be available on JioCinema, while the live broadcast will be shown on Sports18. 

5: 21 IST, January 11th 2024

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan's predicted XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

 


 


 

5: 21 IST, January 11th 2024

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib

