Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: Shivam Dube's fifty guides IND to 6 wicket win

India and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series starting January 11. The match will take place in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first time India and Afghanistan are playing a bilateral T20I series.