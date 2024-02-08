Advertisement

Tonight's T20 match between India and Afghanistan promises an exciting encounter, with India enjoying a great run in the T20Is. Led by captain Rohit Sharma and bolstered by players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, India's batting lineup appears formidable. On the other hand, Afghanistan will aim to challenge India's dominance. The match, held at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, guarantees an evening of thrilling cricket action.

3 things you need to know

India vs Afghanistan will be played in Punjab tonight

India prepares for the T20I World Cup

Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sanju Samson

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be made the captains for today.

Rinku Singh or Mohammad Nabi could be made the vice-captains for today’s match

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Pitch Report

The pitch at Mohali is a batting ground that has witnessed some high scores in the game's shortest version of the game. The Pacers will see some early movement, but this is likely to be a batting-dominated battle. At this location, any target may be pursued.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Weather Report

On Thursday, there is no chance of rain in Mohali. The highest temperature will be 17°C, with a humidity of 63% and a wind speed of 16 km/h.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.