Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Dream11, Fantasy Tips and Predicted XI
Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the first T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series, which will be contested at Mohali.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Tonight's T20 match between India and Afghanistan promises an exciting encounter, with India enjoying a great run in the T20Is. Led by captain Rohit Sharma and bolstered by players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, India's batting lineup appears formidable. On the other hand, Afghanistan will aim to challenge India's dominance. The match, held at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, guarantees an evening of thrilling cricket action.
3 things you need to know
Advertisement
- India vs Afghanistan will be played in Punjab tonight
- India prepares for the T20I World Cup
- Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20I
Also Read: Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8 years in prison by Nepal court
Advertisement
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Dream11
- Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sanju Samson
- Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ibrahim Zadran
- All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai
- Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Fantasy Tips
- Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz could be made the captains for today.
- Rinku Singh or Mohammad Nabi could be made the vice-captains for today’s match
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Pitch Report
The pitch at Mohali is a batting ground that has witnessed some high scores in the game's shortest version of the game. The Pacers will see some early movement, but this is likely to be a batting-dominated battle. At this location, any target may be pursued.
Advertisement
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Weather Report
On Thursday, there is no chance of rain in Mohali. The highest temperature will be 17°C, with a humidity of 63% and a wind speed of 16 km/h.
Advertisement
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
Advertisement
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Also Read: Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about snubbed India star Ishan Kishan
Advertisement
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Advertisement
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.