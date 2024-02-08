Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 live score highlights: India overwhelm Afghanistan; Seal the series 2-0
After a neat victory over Afghanistan in the 1st T20I, Team India would look for a repeat in the result in the second T20 and thereby would want to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will take place today. Catch all the IND vs AFG live score updates here on the republicworld.com.
10: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
India win the match by 6 wickets. Take 2-0 unassailable lead to seal the series.
9: 41 IST, January 14th 2024
After 11.5 overs, India are 148/2. Just 25 more runs needed.
9: 28 IST, January 14th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 50 off 27 balls. India 96/2 after 9. 1 overs.
9: 26 IST, January 14th 2024
Shivam Dube strikes one out of the park. India 93/2 after 8.4 overs.
9: 13 IST, January 14th 2024
Pin-drop silence in the stadium as Virat Kohli departs. Naveen ul-Haq takes the wicket of Kohli. He goes after making 29 runs. India 62/2 after 5.3 overs.
9: 08 IST, January 14th 2024
Following Rohit's departure, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal have handled things nicely. India are 46/1 after 4.3 overs.
8: 52 IST, January 14th 2024
Rohit Sharma gets dismissed on the first ball he faced. India 5-1 after 0.5 overs.
8: 51 IST, January 14th 2024
A huge LBW appeal, followed by a DRS call but Jaiswal is not in the danger. India- 4/0
8: 49 IST, January 14th 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will start things for India.
8: 34 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan put on a competitive 172 on the board. To seal the series, Team India would have to score 173.
8: 19 IST, January 14th 2024
Arshdeep disturbs the stumps with a slow delivery. Zadran goes after playing a cameo of 23. AFG- 140/6 after 17.4 overs.
8: 07 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan are 5 down now. Nabi tried to clear the fence but was held out in the deep by Rinku. AFG-109/5 after 15 overs.
8: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan have breached the 100-run mark in the 14th over. AFG-100/4 after 13.4 overs.
7: 54 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan lose 4th wicket in the form of Gubadin Naib. Naib was hitting all over the park and departed after scoring 57. Axar Patel strikes again. AFG- 92/4 after 11.3 overs.
7: 42 IST, January 14th 2024
After 9 overs, Afghanistan are three down at the score of 77.
7: 30 IST, January 14th 2024
Axar Patel strikes for India. Dismisses Ibrahim Zadran for 8. Afghanistan 58/2 after 6 overs.
7: 15 IST, January 14th 2024
Ravi Bishnoi has been brought into the attack in the 3rd over itself, and he has given his captain exactly what he asked for. Bishnoi gets the prized wicket of Gurbaz. Afghanistan 20/1 after 2.3 overs.
7: 01 IST, January 14th 2024
Arshdeep Singh has the ball and and in the middle it is Gurbaz.
6: 40 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
6: 39 IST, January 14th 2024
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
6: 32 IST, January 14th 2024
India captain Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first.
6: 15 IST, January 14th 2024
After opting out from the 1st T20I, Virat Kohli is expected to feature in the playing XI this time. It is a long due return, hence all attention would be on how King Kohli will approach his innings.
5: 34 IST, January 14th 2024
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib
5: 34 IST, January 14th 2024
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
5: 32 IST, January 14th 2024
The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will telecast live on Sports18. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema App.
5: 30 IST, January 14th 2024
The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 will take place at the Holkar Stadium, in Indore. Live action to start from 7 PM IST.
5: 28 IST, January 14th 2024
Good evening folks! Welcome to the live blog of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I. Team India has the 1-0 lead in the series but considering the challenge posed by the Afghani side in the 1st T20, it can be gauged that an intriguing contest is in the awaits. Catch all the live score updates of the match instantly at this space.
