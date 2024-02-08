Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 live score highlights: India overwhelm Afghanistan; Seal the series 2-0

After a neat victory over Afghanistan in the 1st T20I, Team India would look for a repeat in the result in the second T20 and thereby would want to take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will take place today. Catch all the IND vs AFG live score updates here on the republicworld.com.

Prateek Arya
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
10: 01 IST, January 14th 2024

India win the match by 6 wickets. Take 2-0 unassailable lead to seal the series.

9: 41 IST, January 14th 2024

After 11.5 overs, India are 148/2. Just 25 more runs needed.

Advertisement
9: 28 IST, January 14th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 50 off 27 balls. India 96/2 after 9. 1 overs.

9: 26 IST, January 14th 2024

Shivam Dube strikes one out of the park. India 93/2 after 8.4 overs.

Advertisement
9: 13 IST, January 14th 2024

Pin-drop silence in the stadium as Virat Kohli departs. Naveen ul-Haq takes the wicket of Kohli. He goes after making 29 runs. India 62/2 after 5.3 overs.

9: 08 IST, January 14th 2024

Following Rohit's departure, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal have handled things nicely. India are 46/1 after 4.3 overs.

Advertisement
8: 52 IST, January 14th 2024

Rohit Sharma gets dismissed on the first ball he faced. India 5-1 after 0.5 overs.

8: 51 IST, January 14th 2024

A huge LBW appeal, followed by a DRS call but Jaiswal is not in the danger. India- 4/0 

Advertisement
8: 49 IST, January 14th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will start things for India. 

8: 34 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan put on a competitive 172 on the board. To seal the series, Team India would have to score 173.

Advertisement
8: 19 IST, January 14th 2024

Arshdeep disturbs the stumps with a slow delivery. Zadran goes after playing a cameo of 23. AFG- 140/6 after 17.4 overs.

8: 07 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan are 5 down now. Nabi tried to clear the fence but was held out in the deep by Rinku. AFG-109/5 after 15 overs.

Advertisement
8: 01 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan have breached the 100-run mark in the 14th over. AFG-100/4 after 13.4 overs.

7: 54 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan lose 4th wicket in the form of Gubadin Naib. Naib was hitting all over the park and departed after scoring 57. Axar Patel strikes again. AFG- 92/4 after 11.3 overs.

Advertisement
7: 42 IST, January 14th 2024

After 9 overs, Afghanistan are three down at the score of 77. 

7: 30 IST, January 14th 2024

Axar Patel strikes for India. Dismisses Ibrahim Zadran for 8. Afghanistan 58/2 after 6 overs.

Advertisement
7: 15 IST, January 14th 2024

Ravi Bishnoi has been brought into the attack in the 3rd over itself, and he has given his captain exactly what he asked for. Bishnoi gets the prized wicket of Gurbaz. Afghanistan 20/1 after 2.3 overs.

7: 01 IST, January 14th 2024

Arshdeep Singh has the ball and and in the middle it is Gurbaz.

Advertisement
6: 40 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

6: 39 IST, January 14th 2024

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement
6: 32 IST, January 14th 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first.

6: 15 IST, January 14th 2024

After opting out from the 1st T20I, Virat Kohli is expected to feature in the playing XI this time. It is a long due return, hence all attention would be on how King Kohli will approach his innings.

Advertisement
5: 34 IST, January 14th 2024

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib
 

5: 34 IST, January 14th 2024

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar 


 

Advertisement
5: 32 IST, January 14th 2024

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will telecast live on Sports18. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema App.

5: 30 IST, January 14th 2024

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 will take place at the Holkar Stadium, in Indore. Live action to start from 7 PM IST.

Advertisement
5: 28 IST, January 14th 2024

Good evening folks! Welcome to the live blog of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I. Team India has the 1-0 lead in the series but considering the challenge posed by the Afghani side in the 1st T20, it can be gauged that an intriguing contest is in the awaits. Catch all the live score updates of the match instantly at this space.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement