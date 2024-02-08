Updated January 14th, 2024 at 10:03 IST
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Dream11, Fantasy Tips and Predicted XI
Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the second T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series, which will be contested in Indore.
Today at 7:00 pm, India takes on Afghanistan in T20 2 of 3, with India leading 1-0 after a commanding win in the first T20I. Their exceptional performance secured a 6-wicket victory with 15 balls to spare. As Afghanistan seeks redemption, India aims to continue their winning streak. The upcoming match promises intense competition and thrilling moments at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
3 things you need to know
- India prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup
- India leads the series by 1-0
- Virat Kohli will be returning to action in the 2nd T20I
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Dream11
- Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rinku Singh, Najibullah Zadran
- All-rounders: Axar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shivam Dube
- Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips
- Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli could be made the captains for today.
- Rinku Singh or Mohammad Nabi could be made the vice-captains for today’s match
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
It is often known that the Holkar Cricket Stadium is a batter's dream come true. It's known as a hitter's paradise because of the combination of short boundaries and consistently flat fields that are specially designed for 50-over cricket. The wide-open spaces and ideal playing circumstances make it a perfect place for artists of the game.
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather Report
The weather for the India vs. Afghanistan 2nd T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore is expected to be hazy with a temperature of 18.1°C and 88% humidity.
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Predicted XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib/Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib.
