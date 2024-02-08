Updated January 17th, 2024 at 18:44 IST
India vs Afghanistan Confirmed Playing 11 for 3rd T20I: Toss, Last-minute IND vs AFG fantasy tips
Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the 3rd T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series, which will be contested in Bengaluru.
The 3rd and final T20I match between India and Afghanistan is set to be a thrilling encounter. India, having won the previous two matches convincingly, will look to maintain their momentum. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team's batting prowess, strengthened by Kohli, will be a force to be reckoned with. Afghanistan, however, will seek to bounce back fiercely. The showdown at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium promises to be an exciting clash.
3 things you need to know
- India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will be played today
- India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets in last two matches
- Shivam Dube has been a star performer in the series so far
Also Read: Rishabh Pant reunites with Team India ahead 3rd IND vs AFG T20- WATCH
India vs Afghanistan Playing XI: IND vs AFG Playing XI for 3rd T20I
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib/Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Toss update
India win the toss and elect to bat first.
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Dream11
- Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Najibullah Zadran
- All-rounders: Axar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shivam Dube
- Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Dream11 Fantasy Tips
- Shivam Dube or Virat Kohli could be made the captains for today.
- Rinku Singh or Mohammad Nabi could be made the vice-captains for today’s match
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is well-known for its small size, which makes it a batter's heaven. Seam bowlers usually struggle on this field because the ball favours those who bat as it comes off the surface. Although spinners may have opportunities to affect the game in the middle overs, the overall trend at this venue favours hitters demonstrating their dominance. In essence, we may expect a high-scoring contest with exciting moments.
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Weather Report
The weather in Bengaluru will be clear throughout the match on January 17. The temperature will be about 25 degrees Celsius at the start of the game and will decrease to 20 degrees by the conclusion of it.
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's One-Word Response to Sachin, Kohli, Dhoni
Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I series match in India?
The 3rd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be televised live on Sports 18 Network in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I series match in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd T20I series match between India vs Afghanistan will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib.
