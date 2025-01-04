'Game of Patience' - Rohit Sharma REVEALS His Chat With Captain Jasprit Bumrah During SCG Test

India's regular Test captain Rohit Sharma was in the middle during a break and was spotted having a word with the stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah . This happened during the second day on Saturday at the SCG when India was clawing back in the game with wickets. Rohit was seen trying to explain something about the match situation to Bumrah. While it was heartwarming to see the scenes play out, we now come to know what was it all about.

‘The discussion was that there is lot on the wicket’

"The discussion was that there is lot on the wicket and it wicket and it will be a game of patience," Rohit said while speaking to the broadcasters.

In the three Tests Rohit played, he has been woefully out of form. He has averaged 6.2.

"Our batters struggled and we knew it won't be easy for their batters as well, the challenge is to maintain pressure consistently and we have five wickets in the session. Boys bowled really well and the catching was really good as well.

There has already been much speculation over Rohit's Test future once he opted to sit out of the crucial fifth Test at SCG. During his conversation with the broadcasters, he also said that he was not retiring and would look to work hard and get back in the side again.

Given the state of the match at SCG, Rohit said that the upcoming session would be crucial from an Indian point of view.