Published 14:15 IST, September 19th 2024

Live Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Updates: Jaiswal, Rahul Out As BAN On Top

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score: Get ball by ball commentary, IND vs BAN full scorecard, and match updates of the 1st Test match from Chennai. Rohit Sharma-led Team India face Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh in 1st Test match of 2 match Test series. Check live cricket score, ball by ball commentary, match updates, match Results of India vs Bangladesh at republicworld.com.