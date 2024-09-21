sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant smashes a half century
LIVE-BLOG

Published 11:00 IST, September 21st 2024

Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant smashes a half century

IND vs BAN: Stay updated with the live score and key moments from the 1st Test, Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 Test Match Series. Follow the action as Rohit Sharma's India faces Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh in Chennai. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scorecards, and the latest match updates.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share