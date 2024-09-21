LIVE-BLOG
Published 11:00 IST, September 21st 2024
Cricket Score - India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant smashes a half century
IND vs BAN: Stay updated with the live score and key moments from the 1st Test, Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh 2024 Test Match Series. Follow the action as Rohit Sharma's India faces Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh in Chennai. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scorecards, and the latest match updates.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk