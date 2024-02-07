Advertisement

The Under 19 Indian Cricket Team will be defending their World Cup title in 2024, with Uday Saharan taking charge as the skipper of the Men in Blue. India will set out to become the most successful side in the history of the Under-19 World Cup and will be keen to add another title to their collection. Aligned in Group A, the five-time champions will kick off their campaign at the Manguang Oval against Bangladesh before moving on to play Ireland and the USA in their remaining group matches.

3 things you need to know

India are the defending champions of the Under 19 World Cup

Uday Saharan will lead the Under 19 Indian Cricket Team

India won the U-19 World Cup in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 after winning their first title in 2002.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Under 19 World Cup Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Under 19 World Cup Match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Under 19 World Cup Match will take place on Thursday, January 20th, and will take place at 01:30 PM. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Under 19 World Cup Match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Under 19 World Cup Match will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

How to watch the India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming of the Under 19 World Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Under 19 World Cup Match live via the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the India vs Bangladesh Live telecast of the Under 19 World Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming of the Under 19 World Cup Match via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India's full squad for Under 19 World Cup

India's U-19 Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

(Reserves: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohamed Amaan)