Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal-Gill finish with 119/1, IND trail by 127

The five-match Test series between the Indian cricket team and England is scheduled to begin today. The inaugural match is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Team India's Spinball and the Englishmen's Bazball tactics will be in full force as they aim for a solid production of tuns in Day 1 of the match. Catch all the action here with republicworld.com

Pavitra Shome
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: AP
4: 58 IST, January 25th 2024

India finished Day 1 at 119/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill on strike. India trail by 127 runs. 

4: 03 IST, January 25th 2024

Jack Leach dismissed Rohit Sharma for 24 off 27 balls. India 80/1 in 12.2 overs. 

3: 56 IST, January 25th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed a half-century in the first Test against England. He reached his fifty in just 47 balls. India 77/0 in 11.1 overs.

3: 26 IST, January 25th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal is giving England a taste of their own medicine. He has smashed two sixes and one boundary thus far.  

3: 10 IST, January 25th 2024

Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal after India bowled England out for 246 runs. 

3: 00 IST, January 25th 2024

Ben Stokes, who was firing off runs for ENG, was limited by Bumrah as ENG reached 246 in the first innings.

2: 45 IST, January 25th 2024

A solid spell was enough to take down mark Wood | ENG at 234/9

2: 38 IST, January 25th 2024

Ben Stokes has come into attacking mode as he strikes a half century | ENG at 233/8

2: 19 IST, January 25th 2024

Ben Stokes is England's last hope as the game enters a tea break | ENG at 251/8

1: 58 IST, January 25th 2024

Where's Bazball? Question erupt as England lose their eighth wicket | ENG at 194/8

1: 32 IST, January 25th 2024

Bumrah send back the 19-year-old Rehan Ahmed as India strike seven wickets | ENG at 155/7

1: 27 IST, January 25th 2024

England have reached the score line of 150 runs but have lost six wickets in the process as well. India is constantly looking for another one as ENG fights back | ENG at 155/6 

12: 33 IST, January 25th 2024

A peach of a bowling by Axar Patel dismisses Jonny Bairstow as India found their 4th wicket | ENG at 123/4

12: 19 IST, January 25th 2024

Bairstow and Root continue their partnership after lunch as Jadeja bowls against them | ENG at 115/3

11: 34 IST, January 25th 2024

Players have headed back to their respective dressing rooms after the day enters lunch break

11: 30 IST, January 25th 2024

England have maintained themselves in position as they reach 100 runs while India look for some more wickets to derail their momentum | ENG at 102/3

10: 48 IST, January 25th 2024

Team India has been on a rampage as they strike three wickets. Zak Crawley was dismissed by Ashwin, with Siraj leaping for the catch | ENG at 60/3

10: 40 IST, January 25th 2024

Jadeja seizes a wicket as Rohit Sharma makes the daring catch to dismiss Ollie Pope

10: 26 IST, January 25th 2024

An Umpire's call also could not save England as Ashwin takes down Ben Duckett | ENG at 55/1

10: 21 IST, January 25th 2024

England's Bazball approach help them secure 50 runs in 10 overs with ease as India is yet to make a breakthrough

9: 47 IST, January 25th 2024

England's notorious Bazball strategy has been put to action against Team India as they take advantage of the dry Hyderabad pitch 

9: 34 IST, January 25th 2024

The play in Day 1 officially begins with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over against Crawley and Duckett

9: 20 IST, January 25th 2024

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

9: 19 IST, January 25th 2024

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

9: 01 IST, January 25th 2024

England won the toss and skipper Ben Stokes has chose to bat first in Hyderabad.

7: 43 IST, January 25th 2024

India's Spinball and England's Bazball will lock horns today at 09:30 AM 

