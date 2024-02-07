Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

India vs England 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Jaiswal-Gill finish with 119/1, IND trail by 127

The five-match Test series between the Indian cricket team and England is scheduled to begin today. The inaugural match is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Team India's Spinball and the Englishmen's Bazball tactics will be in full force as they aim for a solid production of tuns in Day 1 of the match. Catch all the action here with republicworld.com