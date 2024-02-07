Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
'That's how you dismantle Bazball': England gets roasted after struggling against India in 1st Test
- Sports
- 3 min read
Team India dismissed England for a score of 246 runs in the first IND vs ENG Test match in Hyderabad. Only Ben Stokes managed to save England's honour with a 70-run knock. England were 155 for 7 at one stage but managed to add to the score due to Stokes and Hartley's efforts. However, Jasprit Bumrah ended England's innings as he clean-bowled Stokes with a peach of a delivery.
IND vs ENG live score: Bazball meets Rohit-ball
Jonny Bairstow scored 37 while Ben Duckett managed 35 as other batters struggled against India's spin troika of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Both Jadeja and Ashwin took 3 wickets each while Axar ended up with 2 wickets. Bumrah also took 2 wickets.
Much was said about England's famed 'Bazball' strategy of aggressive cricket and Indian fans geared up to face them. After England's collapse, social media was set alight with netizens making fun of the England cricket team. Here are some of the reactions:-
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Team India bowlers dominate England
The Indian spin troika rudely nudged England’s tradition-resisting plunderbats back to reality while limiting them to 215 for eight at tea in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday. Captain Ben Stokes (43 batting) and Mark Wood (7 batting) are keeping the visitors above the water. In the morning, Stokes decided to bat first in the hope of making the most of a fresh surface before it gets ragged.
But his batters were woefully equipped to challenge Ravichandran Ashwin (2/55), Ravindra Jadeja (3/75) and Axar Patel (2/33) on a pitch that offered them turn and grip as early as from the ninth over. Ashwin set in motion the process of dismantling England’s batting order in that over, though it was more of a result of Ben Duckett (32) playing for non-existent spin.
(with PTI inputs)
Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:23 IST
