English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

India vs England 2nd Test: India 130-4 at lunch against England, lead by 273 runs

Gill (60 batting) and Axar Patel (2 batting) were at the crease during the break with India taking their overall lead to 273 runs.

Press Trust Of India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action for Team India | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Shubman Gill made an unbeaten half-century as India reached 130 for four in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

Gill (60 batting) and Axar Patel (2 batting) were at the crease during the break with India taking their overall lead to 273 runs.

Advertisement

James Anderson (2/15) snapped two wickets, while Rehan Ahmed (1/28) and Tom Hartley (1/49) picked one each.

On Saturday, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets as India bundled out England for 253 in their first essay for a lead of 143 runs.

Advertisement

The hosts made 396 in their first innings, built mainly around Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 209, his maiden double ton.

Brief score: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 130 for 4 in 35 overs (Shubman Gill 60 not out; James Anderson 2/15). PTI ATK KHS KHS

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement