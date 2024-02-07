Advertisement

Shubman Gill made an unbeaten half-century as India reached 130 for four in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

Gill (60 batting) and Axar Patel (2 batting) were at the crease during the break with India taking their overall lead to 273 runs.

James Anderson (2/15) snapped two wickets, while Rehan Ahmed (1/28) and Tom Hartley (1/49) picked one each.

On Saturday, Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets as India bundled out England for 253 in their first essay for a lead of 143 runs.

The hosts made 396 in their first innings, built mainly around Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 209, his maiden double ton.

Brief score: India 1st innings: 396 all out England 1st innings: 253 all out India 2nd innings: 130 for 4 in 35 overs (Shubman Gill 60 not out; James Anderson 2/15).