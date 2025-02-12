India vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The 3rd ODI Live In India?

India and England will meet today for the third ODI and the last match of England's tour of India. England travelled to India for a series which consisted of five T20Is and three ODIs. India have already managed to win both the T20I and the ODI series. India won the first and second ODI and thus took the series win during the second ODI in Cuttack. Indian Captain Rohit Sharma roared back into form during the second ODI as he scored a massive 119 off just 90 balls. With this India managed to chase down the target of 305 set by England and won the match by 4 wickets.

India had also defeated England in the first ODI in spectacular fashion as England were reduced to a low total of 248 which India managed to chase down with 68 balls to spare. As the two teams head into the third ODI, India are the favourites to win the match as they prepare for the Champions Trophy which will begin on 19th February.

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI match take place?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs England will take place on Wednesday, February 12.

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI match begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs England is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI match take place?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs England will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI match?

The live broadcast of 3rd ODI match between India vs England will be available on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI match?