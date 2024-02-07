Advertisement

The Indian cricket team finished the second day of the second Test match against England with a strong first-innings score of 396 in 112 overs. With seven sixes and nineteen fours in an astounding 209 runs off 290 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal put on the most remarkable display of brilliance and perseverance. India gained a commanding position after his outstanding performance. England's James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir both claimed big wickets, but India's massive total gives them the advantage in the encounter as they trail the five-match series 1-0.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible 209 runs in 290 balls

Jaiswal scored a six and a four to complete his 200 against England

India’s first innings ended with a score of 396 runs

Also Read: Foreigners, local coaches don't want to work with PCB: Misbah

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen highlights a crucial error committed by Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Saturday by being the third-youngest Indian to get a double century in a Test match. The match took place in Visakhapatnam and Jaiswal scored 209 runs against England. More than half of India's total runs in the first innings, which ended at 396, came from Jaiswal's outstanding performance.

Advertisement

With a four against Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over of the innings, the 22-year-old surpassed the milestone. Even though Jaiswal was quite calm during his innings, particularly while facing bowler James Anderson, he gave in to frustration in the end. Choosing to go after Anderson with all of his might, Jaiswal tried a lofted ball over cover, but it did not connect well, giving Bairstow an easy catch to conclude his outstanding game.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen suggested that Jaiswal should have waited for the spinners to apply his aggressive strategy before attacking Anderson. After Day 2's opening session, Pietersen talked with JioCinema about how Anderson would have probably been replaced by spinners, giving Jaiswal more freedom to implement his aggressive game plan. Pieterson said:

Advertisement

“He has the temperament to play the situation. The one thing he would be kicking himself about is he went off at Anderson. He probably should have waited. He should tried to hit a six every ball against spinners. It was Anderson's last couple of balls,” “This ground is not big enough for Jaiswal, and he only has to half-connect against spinners to hit a six. We would've seen plenty of fireworks, but now, the game has moved on,”

Also Read: Cricket fraternity bows to Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden double ton

Shubman Gill's 34 was the next-highest score in the innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century standing out as no other batsman could muster a half-century. The Indian team management may be disappointed that they lost the opportunity to score more runs in Visakhapatnam on a batting surface despite Jaiswal's outstanding effort, especially given their 0-1 series disadvantage.