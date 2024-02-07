Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

India vs England: Despite double century, Kevin Pietersen finds major fault in Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar double century in India vs. England was not enough for Kevin Pietersen, despite a historic standout performance.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen | Image:Sky Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian cricket team finished the second day of the second Test match against  England with a strong first-innings score of 396 in 112 overs. With seven sixes and nineteen fours in an astounding 209 runs off 290 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal put on the most remarkable display of brilliance and perseverance. India gained a commanding position after his outstanding performance. England's James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir both claimed big wickets, but India's massive total gives them the advantage in the encounter as they trail the five-match series 1-0.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible 209 runs in 290 balls 
  • Jaiswal scored a six and a four to complete his 200 against England 
  • India’s first innings ended with a score of 396 runs 

Also Read: Foreigners, local coaches don't want to work with PCB: Misbah

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen highlights a crucial error committed by Yashasvi Jaiswal 

The young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on Saturday by being the third-youngest Indian to get a double century in a Test match. The match took place in Visakhapatnam and Jaiswal scored 209 runs against England. More than half of India's total runs in the first innings, which ended at 396, came from Jaiswal's outstanding performance.

Advertisement

With a four against Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over of the innings, the 22-year-old surpassed the milestone. Even though Jaiswal was quite calm during his innings, particularly while facing bowler James Anderson, he gave in to frustration in the end. Choosing to go after Anderson with all of his might, Jaiswal tried a lofted ball over cover, but it did not connect well, giving Bairstow an easy catch to conclude his outstanding game.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen suggested that Jaiswal should have waited for the spinners to apply his aggressive strategy before attacking Anderson. After Day 2's opening session, Pietersen talked with JioCinema about how Anderson would have probably been replaced by spinners, giving Jaiswal more freedom to implement his aggressive game plan. Pieterson said: 

Advertisement

“He has the temperament to play the situation. The one thing he would be kicking himself about is he went off at Anderson. He probably should have waited. He should tried to hit a six every ball against spinners. It was Anderson's last couple of balls,”

“This ground is not big enough for Jaiswal, and he only has to half-connect against spinners to hit a six. We would've seen plenty of fireworks, but now, the game has moved on,”

Also Read: Cricket fraternity bows to Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden double ton

Shubman Gill's 34 was the next-highest score in the innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century standing out as no other batsman could muster a half-century. The Indian team management may be disappointed that they lost the opportunity to score more runs in Visakhapatnam on a batting surface despite Jaiswal's outstanding effort, especially given their 0-1 series disadvantage.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement