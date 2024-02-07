Advertisement

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah has continued to wreak havoc over England batsmen in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag. Bumrah has bowled a magical spell on a turning track in Vishakhapatnam with several mind-boggling deliveries. Ollie Pope received a toe-crushing yorker while Ben Stokes again became Bumrah's 'BUNNY' with a bowled dismissal. Bumrah reached the five-wicket haul after getting out Tom Hartley

With Stokes's wicket, Bumrah also surpassed Shoaib Akhtar and Imran Khan's record of fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 wickets. Bumrah reached the feat in 34 Tests with 3 Pakistani pace legends in the list. Only Waqar Younis is ahead as he reached 150 wickets in 27 matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

Fastest to 150 Test wickets (Asian Pacers)

Waqar Younis in 27 Test matches Jasprit Bumrah in 34 Test matches Imran Khan in 37 Test matches Shoaib Akhtar in 37 Test match

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes is SHELLSHOCKED as Jasprit Bumrah bamboozles him again in India vs England Test match

Advertisement

India vs England: Bumrah rips through ENG batters

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets as India dismissed England for 253 in their first innings after scoring 396 on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah (6/45) notched up his 10th five-wicket haul, also crossing the 150-wicket milestone in his 34th Test match, to break the back of the England innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) and Axar Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers.

Advertisement

Opener Zak Crawley made a 78-ball 76, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 47.

England still trail India by 143 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets each for England.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138).

Advertisement

England: 253 all out in 55.5 overs (Zak Crawley 76; Jasprit Bumrah 6/45).

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

The celebrations were euphoric for a dedicated cricketer who slept in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in his growing up days, having come to the metropolis from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh.

(with PTI inputs)