Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Jasprit Bumrah leaves behind PAK legends Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar in ELITE pace bowling list

India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah bowled a magical spell on a turning track in Vishakhapatnam with several mind-boggling deliveries.

Republic Sports Desk
Bumrah leaves behind Akhtar and Imran Khan
IND vs ENG: Bumrah leaves behind Akhtar and Imran Khan | Image:BCCI/ICC/Cricket Australia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah has continued to wreak havoc over England batsmen in the ongoing IND vs ENG 2nd Test in Vizag. Bumrah has bowled a magical spell on a turning track in Vishakhapatnam with several mind-boggling deliveries. Ollie Pope received a toe-crushing yorker while Ben Stokes again became Bumrah's 'BUNNY' with a bowled dismissal. Bumrah reached the five-wicket haul after getting out Tom Hartley

With Stokes's wicket, Bumrah also surpassed Shoaib Akhtar and Imran Khan's record of fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 wickets. Bumrah reached the feat in 34 Tests with 3 Pakistani pace legends in the list. Only Waqar Younis is ahead as he reached 150 wickets in 27 matches.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates 

Fastest to 150 Test wickets (Asian Pacers)

  1. Waqar Younis in 27 Test matches
  2. Jasprit Bumrah in 34 Test matches
  3. Imran Khan in 37 Test matches
  4. Shoaib Akhtar in 37 Test match

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes is SHELLSHOCKED as Jasprit Bumrah bamboozles him again in India vs England Test match

Advertisement

India vs England: Bumrah rips through ENG batters

 Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets as India dismissed England for 253 in their first innings after scoring 396 on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah (6/45) notched up his 10th five-wicket haul, also crossing the 150-wicket milestone in his 34th Test match, to break the back of the England innings.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) and Axar Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers.

Advertisement

Opener Zak Crawley made a 78-ball 76, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 47.

England still trail India by 143 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets each for England.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138).

Advertisement

England: 253 all out in 55.5 overs (Zak Crawley 76; Jasprit Bumrah 6/45). 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

The celebrations were euphoric for a dedicated cricketer who slept in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in his growing up days, having come to the metropolis from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh. 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement