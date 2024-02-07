Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:50 IST
India vs England Live Streaming: How to watch the 1st Test match in Indian, UK & US?
Team India will lock horns against England in it's first Test match of the bilateral series in Hyderabad. Know all Live Streaming and telecast details here.
The Indian Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series starting today. The first Test match will take place in Hyderabad, and the Englishmen's Bazball will be up in arms against Team India's Spinball. Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir will not be a part of today's spectacle, but expect it to be a good day of cricketing action.
3 things you need to know
- IND and ENG will square off for the first time since the ODI World Cup
- Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue
- Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions
India vs England Live Streaming, 1st Test in five-match series: All live streaming & details you need to know
When will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?
The India vs England 1st Test match will take place on Tuesday, January 25th, and will take place at 09:30 AM.
Where will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?
The India vs England 1st Test match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test match live in India via Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.
How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England 1st Test match's live telecast on TNT Sports 1. Additionally, subscribers can watch the competition live online on the Discovery+ website and app.
How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the United States can watch the India vs England 1st Test match's live telecast on Willow TV.
India vs England 1st Test match: Full Squad
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
January 25th, 2024
