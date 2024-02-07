Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

India vs England Live Streaming: How to watch the 1st Test match in Indian, UK & US?

Team India will lock horns against England in it's first Test match of the bilateral series in Hyderabad. Know all Live Streaming and telecast details here.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
Team India celebrate during the IND vs SA Test match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series starting today. The first Test match will take place in Hyderabad, and the Englishmen's Bazball will be up in arms against Team India's Spinball. Virat Kohli and Shoaib Bashir will not be a part of today's spectacle, but expect it to be a good day of cricketing action. 

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • IND and ENG will square off for the first time since the ODI World Cup
  • Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue
  • Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions

Also Read: Padikkal, Akashdeep put India A in control over England Lions on opening day

Advertisement

India vs England Live Streaming, 1st Test in five-match series: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?

The India vs England 1st Test match will take place on Tuesday, January 25th, and will take place at 09:30 AM.

Where will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?

The India vs England 1st Test match will be hosted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Venkatesh Prasad shuts down 'England should refuse to play India' fan club in a riveting way

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs England 1st Test match live in India via Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England 1st Test match's live telecast on TNT Sports 1. Additionally, subscribers can watch the competition live online on the Discovery+ website and app.

Advertisement

How to watch the India vs England 1st Test match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the India vs England 1st Test match's live telecast on Willow TV.

Advertisement

India vs England 1st Test match: Full Squad

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisement

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 06:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Rupee strengthens amid foreign banks' dollar sales

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Toyota hitches a ride with the zeitgeist

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement