Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:02 IST

India vs England Playing XI: ENG make two changes to 4th Test team after defeat to India in Rajkot

Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a concern but an assertive and adaptive India will have the edge against England's seemingly depth-less 'Bazball' approach.

Republic Sports Desk
Jack Leach
England players celebrate after taking a wicket | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
England cricket team under the leadership of Ben Stokes, have announced their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 4th Test starting on 23rd February in Ranchi. England made two changes to their line-up with with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir coming into the side for Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood. 

ENG vs IND: England's Playing XI for 4th Test

1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Ben Foakes
8. Tom Hartley
9. Ollie Robinson
10. James Anderson
11. Shoaib Bashir

IND vs ENG 4th Test: How will India solve the Bumrah conundrum

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a concern but an assertive and adaptive India will have the edge against England's seemingly depth-less 'Bazball' approach when the two sides clash in the potentially series-deciding fourth Test beginning here on Friday.

From the dry heat of Rajkot to the much cooler confines of Ranchi, the temperature shift would be the only soothing factor for the Englishmen who have let it slip against the resilient hosts and are trailing 1-2.

Eyeing a 17th series win on the trot at home, India have been near invincible since the shock defeat to Alastair Cook's England in 2012. After that, India have won a staggering 38 out of 47 Tests, and have lost just thrice (two each versus Australia and England) when challenges on home turf.

Captaining a depleted batting line-up in the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and an out-of-form Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma has found answers from the young guns, whose performance has been the biggest takeaway from the series so far.

Whether it is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has maintained an impressive average of 109 with a total of 545 runs, or Sarfaraz Khan, who ended his prolonged wait for a Test debut with a blazing 66-ball 62 in Rajkot, or Shubman Gill, gradually settling in at No.3, India's next generation of batters are showcasing how a seamless transition happens.

As for replacing Bumrah, who has been the top wicket-taker (17) of the series which was expected to be dominated by spinners, it could well be India's Achilles' heel in Ranchi. Bumrah has been rested after bowling a little more than 80 overs in the three gone-by Tests.

His reverse-swing mastery on day two of the Vizag Test during a six-wicket burst, was the biggest contributing factor in the 106-run win that levelled the series 1-1.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

