India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin steers clear of Anil Kumble; breaks a COLOSSAL Test record
Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket-taking journey has taken him past the enormous peak reached by Anil Kumble. Ashwin picked a 5-fer on Day 3 of 4th IND vs ENG Test.
Ravichandran Ashwin has registered a monumental feat in the 4th India vs England Test. The off-spinner rattled the visitors on Day 3 of the Ranchi Test and thereby went on to become the bowler with the most wickets in India. Ashwin took a 5-fer in England's second innings.
IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble's record
Having already gone past the revered figure of 500 Test wickets, R Ashwin continues to modify the record books. On Day 3 in Ranchi, the offie picked up his 351st wicket and hence became the bowler with the most wickets in India. Ashwin achieved the record in just 59 home matches. He superseded his idol Anil Kumble, who took exactly 350 wickets in 63 matches.
Ashwin got there quicker than Kumble, with an impressive average of 21.46. Following Ashwin and Kumble, Harbhajan Singh is 3rd on the list. The turbanator finished with 265 wickets in India. The legendary Kapil Dev is 4th in the list with 219 wickets. While the top three positions are taken by spinners, the legendary Kapil Dev comes as the king of the pace category. He is 4th on the list with 219 wickets.
IND vs ENG: Equals Kumble's record
Ravichandran Ashwin took 5 scalps during England's second innings. It is his 35th 5-fer in Tests, which brings him on level terms with Anil Kumble, who concluded his career with 35 five-wicket hauls. Since Ashwin still has a significant amount of cricket left in him, he is certain to move clear of Kumble in this account as well.
Through, Ashwin's exceptional bowling performance, India are handsomely positioned to take an unassailable lead in the series. Team India is already leading the 5-match affair 2-1, and should Rohit Sharma and co. prevail in Ranchi, then a 3-1 lead will cinch the series. As per the latest update, India are 31/0 after 4.3 overs and need another 161 runs to announce their triumph.
