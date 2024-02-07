Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:35 IST

India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar's golden reaction to Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterclass goes viral

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a sensational century, his second in Test cricket. He is still intact in the middle and his nearing a double hundred.

Vishal Tiwari
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sachin Tendulkar
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sachin Tendulkar | Image:AP/X/SachinTendulkar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India and England are currently locking horns against each other in the second Test of their five-match series in Visakhapatnam. India won the toss and elected to bat first in the highly-anticipated match. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a sensational century, his second in Test cricket. Jaiswal is still intact in the middle and at the time of writing this story, he is batting at 177 off 253 balls. 

3 things you need to know

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal took 151 balls to reach his second century in Test cricket
  • The ongoing 2nd match is Jaiswal's sixth Test for the country
  • Jaiswal had made his Test debut against West Indies in 2023

'Crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'. Under stress, I couldn't breathe': Cricketer recalls incident

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter scored a brilliant century in the second Test match against England. Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle, where he wrote, "Yashasvi bhav (be victorious).” Tendulkar also shared a picture of Jaiswal celebrating his century. 

Opting to bat first, India faced an early setback as England's debutant Shoaib Bashir dismissed captain Rohit Sharma for 14 off 41 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal then collaborated with Shubman Gill, contributing to a 49-run partnership before Gill fell to James Anderson after scoring 34 runs. 

Jaiswal continued to build a strong stand with Shreyas Iyer, adding 90 runs before Iyer was dismissed by Tom Hartley for 27 runs. Subsequent partnerships with Rajat Patidar and Axar Patel yielded 70 and 52 runs respectively. Both Patidar and Patel have been dismissed, leaving Jaiswal currently at the crease alongside KS Bharat.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

