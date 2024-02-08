Joe Root with Virat Kohli during ENG's tour to India in 2021 | Image: BCCI

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the Indian squad for the initial two Test matches against England in the upcoming home series. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team secured its inaugural Test victory in Cape Town on January 4, subsequently claiming the top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

3 things you need to know

The last Test series that India and England played was back in 2021

The series ended in a draw after England won the rescheduled match in 2022

India will look to hand England yet another series defeat at home

How to watch the India vs England Test series?

The live broadcast of the India vs England five-match Test series will be available on Sports18 TV channel. The live streaming will be shown on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs England Test series: How to buy tickets?

HCA President Arshanapally Jagan Mohan Rao has announced that ticket sales will commence on the Patym Insider App and www.insider.in starting January 18.

India vs England Test series: Full squads

India’s squad for first two Tests against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

England's squad for five-match Tests against India: Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope (VC), Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

India vs England Test series: Full schedule

1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad

2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag

3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot

4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi

5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala

