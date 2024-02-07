Updated February 6th, 2024 at 21:39 IST
India vs South Africa, ICC U19 World Cup Semifinal highlights: India prevailed in a classic thriller
In an ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal match, the Indian cricket team will play the hosts, South Africa. Team India, captained by Uday Saharan, has been performing well lately, and they should win the forthcoming game. However, the South African team is anticipated to compete fiercely against the Boys in Blue. Check out all the live action updates here at republicworld.com
- Sports
- 2 min read
9: 38 IST, February 6th 2024
After all the drama, it was Raj Limbani who got India to the finish line. India won the match by 2 wickets.
8: 32 IST, February 6th 2024
Boundary was needed and Uday Saharan provided it. India are 193/4 after 40.2 overs.
7: 56 IST, February 6th 2024
Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas have so far put on 114 together and going strongly. India 147/4 after 33 overs.
7: 32 IST, February 6th 2024
Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas have steadied the ship. India have crossed 100. India are 106/4 after 25.3 overs.
7: 02 IST, February 6th 2024
Uday Saharan and Sachin Das are in the middle. India are 57/4 after 18.1 overs.
6: 32 IST, February 6th 2024
4th wicket falls for India as Priyanshu Moliya goes after making 5 runs. India 32/4 after 11.2 overs.
6: 19 IST, February 6th 2024
Arshin Kulkarni goes after making 12. India three down at 25.
5: 53 IST, February 6th 2024
Second wicket falls for India. Musheer Khan goes after scoring 4 runs. India 8/2 after 3.2 overs.
5: 36 IST, February 6th 2024
Adarsh Singh gets out on the first ball. India 0/1.
5: 06 IST, February 6th 2024
South Africa finish at 244/7 after 50 overs.
4: 46 IST, February 6th 2024
6th wicket falls for South Africa. Well set Richard Seletswane departs after scoring 64. South Africa 214/6 after 46.3 overs.
4: 25 IST, February 6th 2024
Dewan Marais gets out after making just 3 runs. South Africa five down at 174 after 42.3 overs.
4: 18 IST, February 6th 2024
Richard Seletswane has got to his 50-run mark. South Africa are 172/4 after 41.3 overs.
3: 37 IST, February 6th 2024
Musheer Khan gets the wicket of Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Credit to Murugan Abhishek for taking a brlliant catch. SA-120/3 after 31 overs.
2: 58 IST, February 6th 2024
Pretorious secures a half century as he rallies in the match against India | SA at 85/2
2: 14 IST, February 6th 2024
Limbani cheans house as he takes down Teeger | SA at 46/2
1: 59 IST, February 6th 2024
Raj Limbani has picked up the wicket of Steve Stolk (14 runs). South Africa 23/1
1: 34 IST, February 6th 2024
Limbani opens the match against batters Pretorious & Stolk in the Under19 World Cup Semifinal match
1: 12 IST, February 6th 2024
South Africa Under-19 (Playing XI) - Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James (C), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka. 1:07 pm
1: 13 IST, February 6th 2024
India Under-19 (Playing XI) - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkami, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (WK), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.
1: 08 IST, February 6th 2024
Team India have won the toss and Captain Uday Saharan has decided to bowl first
12: 11 IST, February 6th 2024
The live action between India U19 and South Africa U19 teams will begin at 01:30 PM
