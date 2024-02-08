Advertisement

The Indian Women's Cricket Team will lock horns with the Australian Women's side in a series decider match at Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will look to win the series after sweeping the first T20I match. But Alyssa Healy-led side came back strong in the 2nd match, and the series is currently at 1-1. It will be the last time that both teams will collide in the tour. India and Australia have presented a spectacular display throughout the all-format series and today's match will determine the side that was the dominant one

3 things you need to know

Australia won the three ODI matches against India

India won the one-off test match against the Aussie Women

IND-W and AUS-W are currently 1-1 each on the ongoing T20I series

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match will take place on Tuesday, January 9th 2024, at 07:00 PM. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match will be hosted at the D. Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

How to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match in India?

Fans in India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match live on the Sports18 Network.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match via JioCinema.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match: Full Squad

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.