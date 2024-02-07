'Indian team going to bed': ENG legend fires an alarming statement for the Rohit Sharma-led India

Advertisement

Team India and England will give their all on Day four of the match-up, which will take place today. It is a big day as both teams have an equal chance to win the match. England is basking on the victory in the first test, while India is looking for a breakthrough. Ahead of day four of the match-up, a former England cricketer has shared his thoughts and revealed why Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, should be worried.

3 Things you need to know

England won the first match against India at Hyderabad

India and England are competing in the second match in Vizag

England have a target of 399 runs

England Cricket great fires warning to Rohit Sharma and Team

England needs to win by 332 runs in the second Test match against India in Visakhapatnam as it enters the fourth day of play. The team captained by Rohit Sharma will try to win the final nine wickets to tie the series up. India looks to be in control since England is seeking a massive target in the last innings. However, Kevin Pietersen, the former captain of England Cricket, believes the host side should be concerned about the visitors' offensive ability. Pietersen shared his thoughts on X (Formerly Twitter).

"How good was England today? Needed 10 wickets and got 10 wickets. Captaincy and team v v v good!" said Pietersen.

"The Indian team going to bed this evening, will at the back of their minds, know, the wicket is still good & England will only try and win this game tomorrow. It's going to be fun!" he added.

On day three, Shubman Gill pulled off an incredible comeback and secured a ton to put India in the Driver's seat. Day 4 action in Vizag will take place today at 09:30 AM.