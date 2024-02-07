English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

'Indian team going to bed': ENG legend fires an alarming statement for the Rohit Sharma-led India

Ahead of the IND vs ENG Day 4 Test action in Vizag, an English Cricket legend has offered an alarming statement regarding the Rohit Shrama-led Team India

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India and England will give their all on Day four of the match-up, which will take place today. It is a big day as both teams have an equal chance to win the match. England is basking on the victory in the first test, while India is looking for a breakthrough. Ahead of day four of the match-up, a former England cricketer has shared his thoughts and revealed why Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, should be worried.  

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • England won the first match against India at Hyderabad
  • India and England are competing in the second match in Vizag
  • England have a target of 399 runs

Also Read: India vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score and Updates

Advertisement

England Cricket great fires warning to Rohit Sharma and Team

England needs to win by 332 runs in the second Test match against India in Visakhapatnam as it enters the fourth day of play. The team captained by Rohit Sharma will try to win the final nine wickets to tie the series up. India looks to be in control since England is seeking a massive target in the last innings. However, Kevin Pietersen, the former captain of England Cricket, believes the host side should be concerned about the visitors' offensive ability. Pietersen shared his thoughts on X (Formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

"How good was England today? Needed 10 wickets and got 10 wickets. Captaincy and team v v v good!" said Pietersen.

"The Indian team going to bed this evening, will at the back of their minds, know, the wicket is still good & England will only try and win this game tomorrow. It's going to be fun!" he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli's inclusion in 3rd Test not determined, batter yet to make himself available - Reports

Advertisement

On day three, Shubman Gill pulled off an incredible comeback and secured a ton to put India in the Driver's seat. Day 4 action in Vizag will take place today at 09:30 AM.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement