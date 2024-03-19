Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:32 IST
IPL 2024 Commentators: From Gavaskar, Steve Smith to MSK; IPL commentator salary for english & hindi
Access complete IPL 2024 commentators List in Hindi, English, and regional languages like Tamil, Kannada and Bhojpuri. Also know the IPL commentator's salary.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
When it comes to sports, commentary is a crucial component that adds to the intensity of the action. Before we go into the details of IPL 2024, let's have a look at the list of commentators for the prestigious competition. IPL commentators do more for fans than just provide entertainment; they are essential in keeping supporters upbeat and informed about happenings on the pitch. For a great deal of fans, especially throughout the workday, watching live commentary is a good substitute for being there in person.
The broadcasters and BCCI have expanded their commentary to include languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, and English. This extension highlights the IPL's worldwide appeal while also serving a larger audience. Cricket enthusiasts' pulse beats in time with the commentary, creating a sentimental bond with key moments in the match. Cricket fans anxiously anticipate the group of commentators who will bring a varied and fascinating commentary experience in several languages, adding to the tournament's appeal as the Indian Premier League 2024 countdown approaches. Let's take a look at the list of commentators for the IPL 2024.
Advertisement
Also Read: 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash
Advertisement
IPL 2024 Commentators (Hindi)
- Gautam Gambhir
- Kiran More
- Irfan Pathan
- Suresh Raina
- Aakash Chopra
- Parthiv Patel
- Tanya Purohi
- Ravi Shastri
- Jatin Sapru
- Virender Sehwag
- Nikhil Chopra
- Suren Sundaram
IPL 2024 Commentators (Marathi)
- Snehal Pradhan
- Kunal Date
- Prasanna Sant
- Sandeep Patil
- Chaitanya Sant
IPL 2024 Commentators (Tamil)
- K Srikkanth
- RJ Balaji
- RK Bhavna
- S Badrinath
- S Ramesh
- Abhinav Mukund
- Nanee
IPL 2024 Commentators (English)
- Harsha Bhogle
- Nick Knight
- Mathew Hayden
- Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
- Jacques Kallis
- Kevin Pietersen
- Danny Morrison
- Tom Moody
- Steven Smith
- Aaron Finch
- Alan Wilkins
- Paul Collingwood
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Simon Doull
- Daniel Vettori
Also Read: IPL 2024 Tickets: How to buy Tata IPL 2024 tickets, prices and more
IPL 2024 Commentators (Kanadda)
- Akhil Balachandra
- Vijay Bharadwa
- Roopesh Shetty
- GK Anil Kumar
- Srinivasa Murthy P
- Bharath Chipli
- Pavan Deshpande
- Gundappa Vishwanath
- Sumesh Goni
IPL 2024 Commentators (Telgu)
- Anchor Ravi Rakle
- Venugopal Rao
- T Suman
- Kaushik NC
- Kalyan Krishna D
- Ashish Reddy
- MSK Prasad
IPL 2024 Commentators (Bhojpuri)
- Mohammed Saif
- Gulam Hussain
- Sneh Upadhyay
- Satya Prakash
- Shivam Singh
- Dimpal Singh
- Saurabh Verma
- Ravi Kishan
- Kunal Aditya Singh
- Vishal Aditya Singh
IPL 2024 Commentators (Malayalam)
- Shiyas Mohammed
- Vishnu Hariharan
- Raiphi Gomez
- C M DeepakC M Deepak
- Tinu Yohannan
IPL 2024 Commentators (Bengali)
- Saradindu Mukherjee
- Gautam Bhattacharya
- Debasish Datta
- Sanjeeb Mukherjea
- Joydeep Mukherjee
Also Read | 'He is going to be really special': Kumble in awe of 2 India youngsters
Salary of Commentators in IPL 2024
Dugout Panel: $520,000 to $750,000
English Panel: $252,000 to $550,000
Advertisement
Hindi Panel: $82,000 to $370,000
Regional Panel: $82,000-1,55,000
Advertisement
Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:11 IST