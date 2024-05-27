Advertisement

The recently concluded IPL 2024 season saw the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging as the last man standing as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. One of KKR's top players, all-rounder Sunil Narine, has been a long-term with the franchise. But 2024 was the season when he unleashed his true self and excelled with the bat and the ball. Kolkata won the final against Hyderabad on Sunday, and it was an ultimate gift to Narine, whose birthday was on May 26th, 2024. The all-rounder expressed his genuine thoughts after winning the third IPL title with KKR.

Sunil Narine says returning to Chepauk for the Final was the best birthday gift for him

Sunil Narine has been a stalwart in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders, and 2024 was the year when the all-rounder unleashed his full potential. The Trinidadian cricket player received the MVP accolade for his immaculate stint in the IPL 2024 season, and he received the award on his 36th birthday. At the post-match presentation, Narine expressed his zeal to return to Chepauk for the final, revealing that it gave him the feelings he had back in 2012. The all-rounder also said that he is enjoying playing cricket at the moment.

Trinidad and Tobago's Sunil Narine takes a catch during the IPL 2024 Final match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium | Image; BCCI



"Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming, and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning," said Narine.

The IPL 2024 saw Sunil Narine score three 50s and a ton, unlike the previous years where he was more focused on bowling. The West Indies player stated that his job was to convey himself on the pitch and that having mentor Gautam Gambhir as an outlet for support proved to be beneficial to him.

"Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting the team off to a flyer, the support from GG, that was very good. Salty played an incredible season. We missed him, but Gurbaz came in and filled the role. Once you have an opening partner with the same intent, it's good for the team," Narine added.