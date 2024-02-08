Advertisement

All-rounder Shivam Dube on Saturday said that the IPL will play a vital role in the Indian team's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in June in the West Indies and the USA.

After the ODI World Cup last year, India has played only four T20Is, with two more fixtures in the format to go against Afghanistan before the global event in June.

Advertisement

"It (IPL) would be equally important for all of us, as there are only two T20Is remaining. IPL is a big platform, and if you fare well in it, you get the chance to make it to the (national) team," Dube told reporters ahead of the second T20I against Afghanistan here.