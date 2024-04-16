Advertisement

An ageless wonder and a fan favourite among the fans, MS Dhoni continues to impress on the field as his latest cameo against the Mumbai Indians proved as a major difference maker for the team. His brilliance in the final over was jaw-dropping as he made the entire Wankhede Stadium, even the fans of the opposing team, chant his name. The epic showcase turned out as a reason for the team's success as CSK stood tall over the home team. After the match, a CSK coaching staff had some words of appreciation for the legendary cricketer.

CSK bowling consultant is in awe of MS Dhoni 's blitzing cameo vs MI

According to Eric Simmons, bowling consultant for the Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni serves as a "batting template" for the team's death bowling tactics. He claims that tactics that are effective against Dhoni during practice translate to the field as well.

"They're looking at restricting us to under 200 and then they're suddenly facing 206 with an over like that. Every time — we live close to him — he continues to amaze us. To go out there and hit the first ball like that for six and then continue the way he does.

"But he has been batting exceptionally well in the nets...just another unbelievable MS Dhoni moment," added the South African.

Simmons, the former India bowling coach, said Dhoni as a batter has been the template for CSK to test their bowling skills at the death overs.

"His calmness at the wicket… we use him as a batting template when we're bowling at the death, the pre-season because he's so good at it. If we can test out our theories against him, then we know we're going to do well," he said.

In order to help CSK score 26 runs off of the final over bowled by Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday night, Dhoni entered the field for the final four balls of the team's innings and hit the first three for sixes. His late spurt of form proved to be decisive as CSK defeated MI by 20 runs to secure the third spot in the IPL standings.

(With PTI Inputs)