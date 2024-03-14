Advertisement

One of the most unpredictable franchises this year will be the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team was among the franchises that gave out some tough competition to the other franchises but could not advance into the playoffs. One of their most prominent matches was against the Gujarat Titans when Rinku Singh smashed five sixes to turn the match in their favour. The Knight Riders are expected to emerge as a dominant force in the upcoming season, and the credits go to coach Chandrakant Pandit for making it a formidable team. It led to AB de Villiers comparing the former India cricketer to a legendary football club manager.

AB de Villiers levels KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit and legendary Liverpool manager

Former South Africa Cricketer AB de Villiers has made some parallels between KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The former South African cricketer compared coach Chandu's commitment to his team to the approach of the German football manager, which the South African feels to be a distinguishing feature amongst all of the IPL coaches. ABD applauded the KKR coach's approach and decision-making skills in the IPL season in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

"He reminds me of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he's very involved with his players, and you can see it means a lot to him.

"I have really enjoyed what I have seen with him...He's a really confident guy. He looks like one of the team players like he's part of the team. Sometimes, coaches are a bit more withdrawn from the side. With a bit more of an aura and a presence, this guy feels the match," AB de Villiers said.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit and CEO Venky Mysore at the IPL Auction in Dubai | Image: BCCI

De Villiers further added that he believes Chandrakant Pandit will elevate KKR in IPL 2024, and he will be able to guide the team to the IPL Playoffs in the upcoming season.

ABD comparing Chandrakant Pandit and Jurgen Klopp is quite a fascinating thing. But there is no denying that both coaches have brought talent from the ground level instead of bringing in elite talent. That is how Rinku Singh came to light, while players like Venkatesh Iyer & Nitish Rana were able to display their prowess.

KKR's IPL 2024 campaign will begin with a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.